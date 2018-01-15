As from January 16, 2018, subscription rights issued by Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB will be traded on Nasdaq First North Premier. Trading will continue until January 26, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: IBT TR B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010713941 ------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 147904 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



As from, January 16, 2018 paid subscription shares issued by Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB will be traded on Nasdaq First North Premier. Trading will continue until February 8, 2018.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: IBT BTA B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010713958 ------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 147917 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 00.