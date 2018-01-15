European aircraft giant Airbus would cease production of its A380 superjumbo aircraft if its main customer Emirates did not order any more planes, outgoing sales chief John Leahy said on Monday. "If we can't work out a deal with Emirates, there is no choice but to shut down the programme," Leahy told reporters in Paris as the company reported 2017 orders. However, Leahy, who will retire this month, said the company could have an order for the double decker plane "within the next month or two" ...

