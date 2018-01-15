Global Automotive Transmission Control Unit (TCU) Market 2017-2021 - Short Product Life Cycle Hindering Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Transmission Control Unit (TCU) Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive transmission control unit (TCU) market to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Automotive Transmission Control Unit (TCU) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the production volume of automatic transmission vehicles.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Development of auto-shift manual transmission system with adaptive transmission control. Advancements in the field of powertrain are experienced in the automotive market. This has resulted in the development of progressive technologies across the world. According to the current automotive market dynamics, CVTs are replacing the hydraulic automatic transmission with a torque converter. DCTs are gaining market penetration, which resulted in their high demand from consumers due to their advantages.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Customers switching to automatic transmission systems. Automatic transmission systems are gaining momentum because they are efficient. Additionally, the increase in the demand for comfort and safety is responsible for driving the technological shift from manual to automatic transmissions globally. Automatic transmission systems are usually safe and comfortable. They are also economical and offer better driving experience.



Automatic transmission comes handy in stop-and-go traffic conditions as the driver does not have to operate the clutch, which is highly comfortable for the driver. TCUs eliminate the need for pressing the clutch each time. This relieves the stress from the driver when driving in heavy traffic conditions.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Short product life cycle. Technological innovations and dynamic consumer expectations are reducing the average life cycle of vehicles, which is adding pressure on printed circuit board (PCB) and automotive TCU manufacturers to cater to the demanding needs of OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. The automotive industry experienced a gradual decline in the life cycle of products.



The average lifespan of a vehicle model ranged from eight years to 10 years. The drastic changes in the form of electrification, engine downsizing, and propulsion technologies have reduced the product's lifespan to 4-6 years. Such a trend is also observed in the consumer electronics and mobile device industries, and a similar trend is anticipated in the automotive industry too.



Market trends

Development of auto-shift manual transmission system with adaptive transmission control

Digital circuitry integrating advanced algorithms for fast gear shifts

Varied driving dynamics using paddle shifters: Configurable tiptronic transmission system

Increasing gears covering wide ratios for high power and torque performance



Key vendors

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Robert Bosch

ZF Friedrichshafen

Other prominent vendors

Infineon Technologies

Magneti Marelli

TREMEC

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Vehicle Type



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



