MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/15/18 -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) - A conference call for analysts and institutional investors will be held on Thursday, February 1st, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time), to discuss the fiscal 2018 third quarter results.

The conference call will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer.

-- To participate in the conference: 1-800-747-0365 Please dial-in approximately five minutes before the call. -- To listen to the call on the Web: http://www.gowebcasting.com/9116

Replay of the conference

A replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, February 8, 2018, 11:59 p.m. The webcast of the call will also be archived on the Company's website.

-- To access the replay: 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 21880686). -- To access the archived webcast: www.saputo.com, in the "Investors" section, under "Newsroom".

Contacts:

Media Inquiries

1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902



