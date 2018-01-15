Global Stage and Scenery Equipment Market, 2025: Rigging Systems, Hoist Type & Applications - Market is Estimated to Generate Revenue of US$ 651 Million

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Stage and Scenery Equipment Market 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Rigging Systems Type; Hoist Type; & Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The stage and scenery equipment market is estimated to generate revenue of US$ 651.0 Mn by 2025, as compared to US$ 527.1 Mn 2016, escalating at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.



The stage and scenery equipment eases the movement of background visuals, overhead illustrations, as well as lightning units. The advanced motorized stage and scenery equipment is majorly adopted by the theater owners, ballroom owners, club houses, corporate show houses, and concert groups among others.



The key influential factor for the stage and scenery equipment market is the substantial increase in demand for automated or motorized stage and scenery equipment. This is due to the fact that, these motorized rigging systems enhances the impact of production, as well as the controls of these motorized rigging systems are much easier and faster than the traditional manually operated systems.

The major factor boosting the market growth is the increasing demand rigging system automation in the developed countries such as the U.S, Canada, the U.K, Germany, France, and Spain among others. Moreover, the global market for stage and scenery equipment is poised to grow in the coming years owing to the rising demand for hybrid rigging systems. The hybrid systems help in cost cutting which is a major hindering factor in the stage and scenery equipment market.

The hybrid system includes both manual operation as well motorized operation. The motorized operation can be availed where variable speed is required and manual operation can be availed where fixed speed is required. This factor is increasing the interest among the end users. Thus, the future of stage and scenery equipment market is foreseen to be promising across the globe.



In 2016, European region generated the maximum revenue in the stage and scenery equipment market across the globe. The major factor fueling the market for stage and scenery equipment is the presence of large numbers of theaters, ballrooms, and clubs in the region. Modernization or upgradation of automated technologies in the stage equipment field, in Europe is helping the market for stage and scenery equipment market to propel over the years.



Moreover, lack of skilled workforce and rising labor costs in the region, also pressurized the theater owners, club owners and ballroom owners among others to shift to automated or motorized technologies from the conventional manually operated stage equipment. In addition, the modification or renovation of club houses, ballrooms, or theaters in order to accommodate more audience, has forced the owners to opt for latest technologies i.e. automated rigging systems heavily. These factors have impacted heavily on the growth of stage and scenery equipment market in the European region.



Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Significant Rise in Demand for Automated Rigging Systems in Theatres

Increasing Demand for Safety and space Concerns

Market Restraints



High Capital Investments

Market Opportunities



Rising demand for hybrid systems

Future Trends



Focus on Energy-Efficient Motorized Rigging Systems

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Key Takeaways



3 Market Landscape



4 Global Stage and scenery equipment - Key Market Dynamics



5 Stage and Scenery Equipment Market - Global



6 Global Stage and scenery equipment Market Analysis - By Rigging System Type



7 Global Stage and scenery equipment Market Analysis - By Hoist Type



8 Global Stage and scenery equipment Market Analysis - By End-user Applications



9 Global Stage and scenery equipment Market - Geographical Analysis



10 Industry Landscape



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Global Stage and scenery equipment Market - Key Company Profiles



Electronics Theatre Controls (ETC) Connects

eZ-Hoist

J. R. Clancy, Inc.

Mountain Production Inc.

Protech

TAIT Towers

Texas Scenic Company Inc.

Theatre Rigging Specialists, LLC

Thern Stage Equipment

Trekwerk

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qc4l4b/global_stage_and?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716