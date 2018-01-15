

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A mezzanine floor at the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta collapsed, which left scores of people, most of them students, injured.



According to police officials, about 77 people had been injured under a shower of glass and concrete on Monday. No deaths have been reported. The victims have suffered leg and arm injuries.



The high-rise building is part of a two-tower complex that was built in late 1990s. The building was the target of a suicide bombing by Islamist militants in September 2000. However, police have ruled out a bomb blast as a cause of the latest accident.



Images aired on television and circulated on social media showed a mangled metal structure that had collapsed around a Starbucks cafe near the entrance to the lobby.



Police officials said most of the injured were college students from Palembang in Sumatra who were visiting the stock exchange as part of their study tour.



