BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC (LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)



All information is at 31 December 2017 and unaudited .

Performance at month end is calculated on a cum income basis

One

Month

% Three

months

% One

year

% Three

years

% Five

years

% Net asset value 4.4 6.9 34.0 80.0 147.7 Share price 4.3 8.1 39.4 82.7 161.7 Benchmark* 3.5 4.0 19.5 46.8 89.1

Sources: BlackRock and Datastream

*With effect from 1 December 2013 the Numis Smaller Companies excluding AIM (excluding Investment Companies) Index replaced the Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM (excluding Investment Companies) Index as the Company's benchmark. The five year period indices have been blended to reflect this.

At month end Net asset value capital only: 557.47p Net asset value incl. income: 566.50p Share price 477.00p Discount to cum income NAV 15.8% Net yield1: 1.7% Total Gross assets2: £414.3m Net market exposure as a % of net asset value3: 112.4% Ordinary shares in issue4: 73,130,326 2016 ongoing charges* (excluding performance fees5,6: 1.1% 2016 ongoing charges* ratio (including performance

fees)5,6,7: 1.3%

*Ongoing Charges: The recently announced management fee rate reductions, as detailed in the notes below, will impact management fees in 2017 and onwards. As a result, the 2016 Ongoing Charge figures above should not be used as a guide to future costs. The impact of the new fee arrangements, assuming the same level of performance from the manager and assuming all other charges remain the same, would be to reduce the level of Ongoing Charges borne by the trust.



1. Calculated using 2017 interim dividend declared on 24 July 2017 and 2016 final dividend declared on 6 February 2017.

2. Includes current year revenue and excludes gross exposure through contracts for difference.

3. Long positions less short positions as a percentage of net asset value.

4. Excluding 7,400,000 shares held in treasury.

5. Calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses, excluding performance fees and interest costs for the year ended 30 November 2016.

6. With effect from 1 August 2017 the base management fee was reduced from 0.70% to 0.35% of gross assets per annum.

7. Effective 1st December 2017 the annual performance fee arrangements for the Company have changed. The annual performance fee will be calculated using performance data on an annualised rolling two year basis (previously, one year) and the maximum annual performance fee payable will effectively be reduced to 0.90% of two year rolling average month end gross assets (from 1% of average annual gross assets over one year). Additionally, the Company will accrue this fee at a rate of 15% of outperformance (previously 10%).The maximum annual total fees (comprising the base management fee of 0.35% and a potential performance fee of 0.90%) will therefore fall to 1.25% of average month end gross assets on a two year rolling basis (from 1.70% of average annual gross assets).

Sector Weightings % of Total Assets Industrials 35.3 Financials 20.5 Consumer Services 14.1 Consumer Goods 11.5 Basic Materials 8.4 Health Care 5.4 Technology 4.3 Oil & Gas 2.3 Net current liabilities (1.8) ----- Total 100.0 =====

Market Exposure (Quarterly)

28.02.17

% 31.05.17

% 31.08.17

% 30.11.17

% Long 121.4 117.3 115.3 116.9 Short 6.7 6.1 5.8 6.3 Gross exposure 128.1 123.4 121.1 123.2 Net exposure 114.7 111.2 109.5 110.6

Ten Largest Investments Company % of Total Gross Assets Dechra Pharmaceuticals 2.8 4imprint Group 2.5 Ibstock 2.4 Hill & Smith 2.2 Big Yellow 2.2 CVS Group 2.1 Ascential 2.1 Robert Walters 2.0 Johnson Service Group 2.0 Restore 1.9

Commenting on the markets, Mike Prentis and Dan Whitestone, representing the Investment Manager noted:

During December the Company's NAV per share rose by 4.4% to 566.50p on a cum income basis whilst our benchmark (the Numis Smaller Companies excluding AIM (excluding Investment Companies) Index) rose by 3.5%; the FTSE 100 Index rose 5.0% (all performance figures are with income reinvested and net of ongoing charges and any applicable performance fees).

Stock selection was the primary driver of outperformance during the month while sector allocation also contributed positively.

The largest positive contributors to performance during December were our holdings in Central Asia Metals and Kaz Minerals which both performed well along with the wider mining sector which benefited from the strength in metals prices at the end of the year. Premium mixer supplier Fever-Tree finished the year strongly and was one of the top contributors to performance in December. During the month the company announced the launch of their US office, which the management said "signalled Fever-Tree's commitment to and focus on the North American market.' Success in the US would materially increase their addressable market and prospects for profits. Shares in Premier Asset Management performed well with the company being a beneficiary of strong market returns whilst also seeing continuing inflows into its multi-asset products where it has first quartile performance.

The largest stock specific detractor during the month was LED lighting manufacturer Luceco. The shares fell in response to a trading update warning that gross margin weakness due to an incorrect assessment of stock, would cause a 20% hit to full year 2017 earnings. We have spoken to management to gain a better understanding of the issue; we have maintained our holding.

Short positions were a detractor during December reflecting an absence of any stock specific "wins' and a rising market which catalysed short covering across a range of sectors, resulting in many of the portfolio's shorts grinding higher through the month.

Activity during December included participating in the IPOs (Initial Public Offering) of video game developer Sumo Group, and motor insurance company Sabre Insurance. As noted in previous updates we have continued to reduce some of our UK domestically exposed holdings.

15 January 2018

ENDS

