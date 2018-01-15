Global Automated Barriers and Bollards Analysis and Forecasts Market 2015-2017 & 2025 - Growth in the Implementation of Smart City Programs and ANPR Penetration

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automated Barriers and Bollards Market to 2025 Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type (Push Button, Remote Controlled, RFID Tags Reader, Loop Detectors, and Others) and End-use Vertical (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automated Barriers and Bollards market is expected to grow US$ 1.80 billion by 2025 from US$ 1.26 billion in 2015



Municipalities in many cities are also in the process of adopting smart parking systems for better parking and traffic management and sustainable growth. Hence, it is clear that there is much scope for municipalities to adopt and implement boom barriers and bollards in smart parking in the near future, as approximately 60% of the world's population will be living in urban areas by then. Thus, this factor is expected to boost the boom barriers and bollards market globally.



The global market for automated barriers and bollards market exhibit mediocre growth in near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth are rising roadways construction and the number of toll booth in developed as well as developing countries, as well as growth in the implementation of smart city programs and ANPR penetration. However, high cost and low consumer awareness, and interoperability and system integration issues are some of restraining factors behind slow growth of boom barriers and bollards market during the forecast period.



Automated barriers and bollards market by end-user vertical is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial. The increasing investments into new infrastructure development in the developing countries across the globe, as well as the restructuring of ageing infrastructure of developed countries has resulted in increased demand for automated barriers and bollards by the commercial end-use vertical.



Key Topics Covered:



1 List of Tables & Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 Research Report Guidance



3 Key Takeaways



4 Automated Barriers and Bollards Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.2.1 Global Automated Barriers and Bollards Market - By Product Type

4.2.2 Global Automated Barriers and Bollards Market - By End-use Vertical

4.2.3 Global Automated Barriers and Bollards Market - By Geography

4.3 Product Breakdown by Component

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Automated Barriers and Bollards Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Roadways Construction and Number of Toll Booth in Developing Countries

5.1.2 Growth in the implementation Smart City Programs and ANPR Penetration

5.1.3 Rising Awareness for Security in Residential and Commercial Areas

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost and Low Consumer Awareness

5.2.2 Interoperability and System Integration Issues

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Operating on a Revenue Sharing Model

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Mobile App Integration with Barrier system

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6 Automated Barriers and Bollards Market - Global

6.1 Global Automated Barriers and Bollards Market Overview

6.2 Global Automated Barriers and Bollards Market Forecast and Analysis



7 Global Automated Barriers and Bollards Market Analysis -By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Boom Barrier Market Analysis

7.2.2.1 Push Button

7.2.2.2 Remote Controlled

7.2.2.3 RFID Tags Reader

7.2.2.4 Loop Detectors

7.2.2.5 Others

7.3 Global Bollard Market Analysis



8 Global Automated Barriers and Bollards Market Analysis - By End-use Vertical

8.1 Overview

8.2 Residential

8.3 Commercial

8.4 Industrial



9 Global Automated Barriers and Bollards Market - Geographical Analysis



10 Industry Landscape

10.1 Market Initative



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Product Mapping

11.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



12 Global Automated Barriers and Bollards Market - Key Company Profiles



Automatic Systems

Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd

CAME S.p.A

Houston System Inc.

LA BARRIRE AUTOMATIQUE

MACS Automated Bollard Systems

Magnetic Autocontrol GmbH

Nice S.p.A

Omnitec Group

RIB Srl

