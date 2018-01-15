Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-01-15 18:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By the decision of the company's Board the Repeat Meeting of Shareholders of Pieno Zvaigzdes AB is called on 31 January 2018 at 10.00 am. The Meeting will take place at corporate headquarters at Perkunkiemio 3, Vilnius, Lithuania. Registration starts at 9:30 am. The shareholders' meeting is called for the election of a new member of the management board.



Audrius Statulevicius



CFO



+370 5 2461419



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=659879