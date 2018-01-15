John Batting, executive director of pensions consulting and administration business Xafinity, forked out more than £121,000 on Monday to pick up shares. Batting, who is boss of Punter Southall Group's actuarial investment unit, purchased the shares at a price of 163.00p each. The purchase came just four days after Xafinity completed its acquisition of part of Punter Southall's actuarial and investment consultancy businesses, as well as its pensions administration wing. As of 1500 GMT, shares ...

