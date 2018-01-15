South-American focussed gold producer Orosur Mining produced a loss in the three months leading to 31 December, as growing operating profits were wiped out by higher levels of depreciation and costs associated to staff retrenchments. Production from Orosur's second trading quarter came in at 7,052 ounces, bringing year-to-date production to 15,677, down from the 16,802 ounces the firm posted at the same time twelve months earlier. Operating cash costs narrowing from $914 per ounce to $867 per ...

