sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

31,60 Euro		-0,20
-0,63 %
WKN: 895748 ISIN: US8292261091 Ticker-Symbol: SBTA 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC31,60-0,63 %
SINCLAIR PHARMA PLC0,235-2,08 %