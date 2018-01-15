AIM-listed speciality pharmaceutical group Sinclair Pharma grew revenues by a fifth over the twelve months ended 31 December, as the effort put toward restructuring its European operations began to bear fruit. Sales for Sinclair's trading year rose from £37.8m to £45.3m, or £43.2m on a constant currency basis, representing headline growth of 20%, as revenues of £25.2m over the second half bested the pace seen during the first six months of 2017 by 25%. However, the group anticipated that it ...

