The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Triangle Capital Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 22, 2018 (TCAP)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE: TCAP) who purchased shares between May 7, 2014 and November 1, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the USDC for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) Triangle's investment professionals had internally recommended moving away from mezzanine loan deals due to changes in the market that no longer made these investments attractive risk-reward opportunities; (ii) the Company's former CEO, Garland S. Tucker, III, had ignored the advice of Triangle's investment professionals, causing Triangle to invest in mezzanine debt despite the poor quality of the loans and their increased risk of defaults and non-accruals; (iii) the Company's entire vintage of 2014 and 2015 investments were at substantial risk of non-accrual as a result of the poor quality of the investments and deficient underwriting practices in place at the time of the investments; (iv) more than 13% of Triangle's investment portfolio at cost was at risk of non-accrual and, thus, the fair value of the Company's asset portfolio was artificially inflated; (v) Triangle had materially understated the number of loans performing below expectations and/or in non-accrual and had delayed writing down impaired investments; and (vi) Triangle failed to implement effective underwriting policies and practices to ensure it received appropriate risk-adjusted returns on its investments.

Shareholders have until January 22, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the Class Period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sb/triangle-capital-corporation?wire=2.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm