Net asset value (NAV) of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) unit as of end of December 2017 amounted to 1.3777 EUR per unit. Compared to end of November, NAV increased by 3,96%, mainly due to year-end valuations and deferred tax reversal gains due to changes in Latvian taxation system. More information about the results of the valuations and deferred tax reversal gains will be provided in the next interim report of the Fund.



The Fund also informs about a change in the Fund's year 2018 financial calendar: distribution decision to unitholders for the Q4 2017 results will be made at week 5 (previously week 7 of 2018). The updated financial calendar is available on Fund's webpage.



Additional information:



Tarmo Karotam Baltic Horizon Fund manager E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com www.baltichorizon.com



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.



