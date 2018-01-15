Change of Market Making Agreements Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. and Kvika banki hf. have agreed to terminate their market making agreement for the company's shares listed at Nasdaq Iceland, to be effective as from now.



Market making agreements with Íslandsbanki hf. and Landsbankinn hf. continue to be in force. They are valid for an indefinite period, with one month's term of notice.



The main terms of the agreements are as follows:



Minimum amounts of bid and ask offer quotes of each market maker shall be 50,000 shares at price decided by each market maker. Maximum deviation from last price paid shall not exceed 3%. Maximum bid-ask spreads shall be 1.5%. Maximum time to place new orders in succession to prior orders being filled is 10 minutes. Each market maker's obliged maximum amount of total trading per day is 400,000 shares.