RYB EQUITY ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving RYB Education, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 26, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased RYB Education, Inc. ("RYB Education") (NYSE: RYB) American Depositary Shares pursuant to the September 27, 2017 IPO or between September 27, 2017 and November 22, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/ryb-education-inc?wire=2. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) RYB failed to establish safety policies to prevent sexual abuse from occurring at its schools; (ii) RYB's failure to remedy problems within its system exposed children to harm and unreasonable risk of harm while in the Company's care; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, RYB securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

On November 24, 2017, media outlets announced that parents had accused an RYB Education nursery of drugging and abusing children. The same day, RYB Education issued a press release stating that a police investigation was ongoing. Then on November 27, 2017, RYB Education announced that one "teacher at the RYB-operated kindergarten in question was detained as a criminal suspect for maltreatment of children in the facility, and the police investigation is continuing." RYB Education further stated that it would dismiss the accused teacher, effective immediately.

If you suffered a loss in RYB Education, you have until January 26, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/ryb-education-inc?wire=2.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong