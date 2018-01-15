Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive ignition coil marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Key factors resulting in the growth of the global automotive ignition coil market is the increasing demand for vehicles, growing need for efficient fuel combustion, and the implementation of strict government regulations for emission norms.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global automotive ignition coil market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing demand for pencil ignition coil due to its compact size and compatibility

Introduction of DENSO's stick-type ignition coil to eliminate phantom misfire

Use of 3D printing technology to reduce costs and enhance quality of ignition coils

Growing demand for pencil ignition coil due to its compact size and compatibility

A pencil ignition coil uses full electronic ignition and is attached directly to the spark plug. Due to this, a high voltage pulse is generated directly at the spark plug. Pencil ignition coil has no cable loss which is one of its advantages. Due to its compact design, it is compatible with almost all engines.

According to a Amey Vikram, a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive components "The coil is subjected to higher thermal loads and vibrations as it is installed directly in the cylinder head. It is offered with either single spark or double spark technology. The ignition coil provides one cylinder with high voltage in single spark technology. In double spark technology, an additional spark plug is supplied with voltage over an ignition cable."

Introduction of DENSO's stick-type ignition coil to eliminate phantom misfire

The first compact stick-type ignition coil in the automotive industry was developed by DENSO. Many leading automakers have adopted this stick-type ignition coil which helps in space optimization. It requires no high-tension ignition cable and fits neatly into the engine's spark plug bore. It also includes micro-sized driver circuits and diagonal inductive windings.

The stick-type ignition coil reduces the need to generate a high voltage as it offers improved coil efficiency. The driving circuit is integrated into the top of the coil. The need for ignition wires is eliminated due to its cylindrical design. The coil is small, lightweight, and easy to install. Under all operating conditions, it provides maximum available voltage. One of the major reasons for its high demand is that it eliminates phantom misfires.

Use of 3D printing technology to reduce costs and enhance quality of ignition coils

The high demand for efficient engines and the need to reduce the engine size and emissions, leads to the development of new technologies. Due to various factors such as excess heat, vibrations, and poor insulation which results in a short circuit, the use of ignition coils in automotive combustion engines may lead to massive engine breakdown. To overcome this issue, 3D printing technology is used to provide technically and economically optimized solutions.

"Additive layer manufacturing is one of the most common methods of 3D printing, which uses powder as the base. Generally, these printers have more than one print heads that have similar functions like conventional ink-jet printers. Liquid glue is applied on a powder bed instead of ink in additive layer manufacturing. To make sure that the layers will bind well, an ideal quantity of materials is used," says Amey.

