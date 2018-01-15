Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (AFSU) CHANGE OF SHARE CLASS NAME FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW 15-Jan-2018 / 16:59 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 15 January 2018 CHANGE OF SHARE CLASS NAME FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW ***************************************************** FR0010464446 LYXOR SOUTH AFRICA Lyxor South Africa 26/01/2018 (FTSE JSE TOP 40) (FTSE JSE TOP 40) UCITS ETF - C-EUR UCITS ETF - Acc The aforementioned fund managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will change share class names on 26 January 2018.. ISIN: FR0010464446 Category Code: CAN TIDM: AFSU OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5108 End of Announcement EQS News Service 645505 15-Jan-2018

