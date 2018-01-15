Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal automotive torque converter market report from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists three other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180115005522/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive torque converter market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global automotive torque converter market is moderately concentrated with the presence of several vendors. The market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international, regional, and local players. The local and regional vendors in the market provide cost-effective torque converters with limited features and functionalities. However, since the international players are increasing their presence in many regions, they occupy major shares of the global automotive torque converter market.

According to Ganesh Subramanian, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive components research, "The major vendors in the market are currently expanding their customer base and are increasing their investments in R&D. The competition in the market should intensify with technological advances and government regulations. OEMs are expected to get into long-term collaborations with the vendors as the quality and design of the materials used, which are unique to each vendor, are crucial factors in managing the cost."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

BorgWarner

BorgWarner supplies highly engineered automotive systems and components, primarily for powertrain applications. The company's products help improve vehicle performance, fuel efficiency, vehicle stability, and air quality. BorgWarner had 27,000 employees working for it in 2016. The engine segment develops turbochargers, timing systems, thermal systems, thermostats, emissions systems, and the gasoline ignition technology. The drivetrain segment develops and manufactures products for automatic transmissions and all-wheel drive vehicles.

EXEDY

EXEDY manufactures torque converters, motorcycle clutches, manual clutches, and parts for agricultural vehicles, automobile products, and construction machinery. In January 2016, the company announced that it was working to expand the capacity of its Mexican factory to churn out more torque converters. This expansion may cover torque converters for CVTs, in addition to the ordinary automatic transmissions.

Schaeffler

Schaeffler, through its brands INA, LuK, and FAG, supplies high-precision products and systems for transmissions, engines, and chassis, in addition to rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and the linear and direct drive technologies. In February 2016, the company introduced its P2 high-voltage hybrid module designed to fit between the engine and the transmission. This module features an integrated torque converter to offer hybrid drivetrain solutions for existing vehicles in the American market.

Yutaka Giken

Yutaka Giken is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automobile parts. The company comprises 12 subsidiaries, and its customers include Honda Motor, Honda R&D, Honda Trading, suzuki motor, and ISUZU MOTORS. A torque converter for passenger cars manufactured by the company includes a flat torque converter using the precision stamping and bonding technology. It is widely mounted on subcompacts and standard cars.

ZF Friedrichshafen

ZF Friedrichshafen is known for its design, research and development, and manufacturing activities in the automotive industry. The company is a worldwide supplier of the driveline and chassis technologies for cars and commercial vehicles. The company also offers special plant equipment such as construction equipment. Torque converters from ZF Friedrichshafen are used in modern passenger cars with automatic transmissions.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Thermostat Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Shock Absorber Rubber Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Inner Fenders Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180115005522/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com