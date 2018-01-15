Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (BUCK ) CHANGE OF SHARE CLASS NAME FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW 15-Jan-2018 / 17:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MULTI UNITS FRANCE Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 15 January 2018 CHANGE OF SHARE CLASS NAME FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW ***************************************************** FR0013235256 Lyxor FTSE US Lyxor FTSE US 02/02/2018 Quality Low Vol Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - D-USD ETF - Dist FR0010975771 Lyxor BofAML EUR Lyxor BofAML EUR 02/02/2018 High Yield High Yield Ex-Financial Bond Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF UCITS ETF - Dist FR0011607084 LYXOR DAILY DOUBLE Lyxor Daily Double 02/02/2018 SHORT 10Y US Short 10Y US TREASURY UCITS ETF Treasury UCITS ETF - - C-USD Acc FR0010961003 LYXOR IBOXX $ Lyxor iBoxx $ 02/02/2018 TREASURIES 10Y+ Treasuries 10Y+ (DR) (DR) UCITS ETF - UCITS ETF - Dist D-USD FR0011720911 LYXOR FORTUNE SG Lyxor Fortune SG 02/02/2018 MSCI CHINA A (DR) MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - C-USD UCITS ETF - Acc FR0011526904 LYXOR CSI 300 Lyxor CSI 300 02/02/2018 A-SHARE UCITS ETF - A-Share UCITS ETF - C-USD Acc The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will change share class names on 02 February 2018. ISIN: FR0013235256, FR0013235256, FR0010975771, FR0011607084, FR0010961003, FR0011720911, FR0011526904, Category Code: CAN TIDM: BUCK OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5111 End of Announcement EQS News Service 645515 15-Jan-2018

