Lyxor International Asset Management (MAKE) CHANGE OF SHARE CLASS NAME FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW 15-Jan-2018 / 17:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LYXOR Index Fund (the "Company") Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered office: Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France _______________________________________________________________ 15 January 2018 CHANGE OF SHARE CLASS NAME FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW ***************************************************** LU1633262487 Lyxor FTSE Lyxor FTSE Developed 05/02/2018 Developed Europe Europe Core Core Infrastructure Infrastructure Capped UCITS ETF - Capped UCITS ETF - D-EUR Dist LU1290894820 Lyxor J.P. Morgan Lyxor J.P. Morgan 05/02/2018 Multi-Factor Europe Multi-Factor Europe Index UCITS ETF - Index UCITS ETF - C-EUR Acc LU1633261679 Lyxor FTSE USA Core Lyxor FTSE USA Core 05/02/2018 Infrastructure Infrastructure Capped UCITS ETF - Capped UCITS ETF - D-USD Dist LU1571052304 Lyxor $ Floating Lyxor $ Floating 05/02/2018 Rate Note UCITS ETF Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged - Monthly Hedged to D-GBP GBP - Dist LU1603457992 Lyxor FTSE UK Lyxor FTSE UK 05/02/2018 Quality Low Vol Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - D-GBP ETF - Dist LU1237272825 Lyxor EURO STOXX Lyxor EURO STOXX 300 05/02/2018 300 (DR) - UCITS (DR) - UCITS ETF ETF Monthly Hedged Monthly Hedged to C-GBP GBP - Acc LU1348962132 Lyxor J.P. Morgan Lyxor J.P. Morgan 05/02/2018 Multi-Factor World Multi-Factor World Index UCITS ETF - Index UCITS ETF - C-USD Acc LU1617164055 Lyxor BofAML $ Lyxor BofAML $ Short 05/02/2018 Short Term High Term High Yield Bond Yield Bond UCITS UCITS ETF - Dist ETF - D-USD LU1662633525 Lyxor SG Japan Lyxor SG Japan 05/02/2018 Quality Income Quality Income UCITS UCITS ETF - D-JPY ETF - Dist LU1285959703 Lyxor USD Liquid Lyxor USD Liquid 05/02/2018 Investment Grade Investment Grade Corporate Bonds Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF - D-USD UCITS ETF - Dist LU1691909508 Lyxor Global Gender Lyxor Global Gender 05/02/2018 Equality (DR) UCITS Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - C-USD ETF - Acc LU1571051751 Lyxor $ Floating Lyxor $ Floating 05/02/2018 Rate Note UCITS ETF Rate Note UCITS ETF - D-USD - Dist LU1081771369 Lyxor SG Global Lyxor SG Global 05/02/2018 Value Beta UCITS Value Beta UCITS ETF ETF - C-USD - Acc LU1435356149 Lyxor BofAML $ High Lyxor BofAML $ High 05/02/2018 Yield Bond UCITS Yield Bond UCITS ETF ETF - D-USD - Dist LU0908500753 Lyxor STOXX Europe Lyxor STOXX Europe 05/02/2018 600 (DR) - UCITS 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF ETF C-EUR Acc LU0908501215 Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 05/02/2018 (DR) - UCITS ETF (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc C-EUR The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will change share class names on 05 February 2018. ISIN: LU1633262487, LU1633262487, LU1290894820, LU1633261679, LU1571052304, LU1603457992, LU1237272825, LU1348962132, LU1617164055, LU1662633525, LU1285959703, LU1691909508, LU1571051751, LU1081771369, LU1435356149, LU0908500753, LU0908501215, Category Code: CAN TIDM: MAKE OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5112 End of Announcement EQS News Service 645519 15-Jan-2018

January 15, 2018 12:38 ET (17:38 GMT)