Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (GILI) CHANGE OF SHARE CLASS NAME FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW 15-Jan-2018 / 17:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 15 January 2018 CHANGE OF SHARE CLASS NAME FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW ***************************************************** LU1407893301 Lyxor FTSE Lyxor FTSE Actuaries 09/02/2018 Actuaries UK Gilts UK Gilts Inflation-Linked Inflation-Linked (DR) UCITS ETF - (DR) UCITS ETF - D-GBP Dist LU1407891602 Lyxor iBoxx GBP Lyxor iBoxx GBP 09/02/2018 Liquid Corporates Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS Long Dated UCITS ETF ETF - D-GBP - Dist LU1549300439 Lyxor UKGBP 10Y Lyxor UKGBP 10Y 09/02/2018 Inflation Inflation Expectations UCITS Expectations UCITS ETF - C-GBP ETF - Acc LU1237527160 Lyxor FTSE Europe Lyxor FTSE Europe 09/02/2018 Minimum Variance Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - C-EUR UCITS ETF - Acc LU0855692520 Lyxor SG Global Lyxor SG Global 09/02/2018 Quality Income NTR Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - C-GBP UCITS ETF - Acc LU1646359882 Lyxor JPX-Nikkei Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 09/02/2018 400 (DR) UCITS ETF (DR) UCITS ETF - - Daily Hedged Daily Hedged to USD C-USD - Acc LU1646359619 Lyxor JPX-Nikkei Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 09/02/2018 400 (DR) UCITS ETF (DR) UCITS ETF - - Daily Hedged Daily Hedged to GBP C-GBP - Acc LU1439943090 Lyxor FTSE Lyxor FTSE Actuaries 09/02/2018 Actuaries UK Gilts UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF UCITS ETF - Dist - D-GBP LU1650491282 Lyxor EuroMTS Lyxor EuroMTS 09/02/2018 Inflation Linked Inflation Linked Investment Grade Investment Grade (DR) UCITS ETF - (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc C-EUR LU1390062245 Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Lyxor EUR 2-10Y 09/02/2018 Inflation Inflation Expectations UCITS Expectations UCITS ETF - C-EUR ETF - Acc LU0959210278 Lyxor SG European Lyxor SG European 09/02/2018 Quality Income NTR Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - D-EUR UCITS ETF - Dist LU1389266302 Lyxor FTSE All Lyxor FTSE All World 09/02/2018 World Minimum Minimum Variance Variance UCITS ETF UCITS ETF - Acc - C-USD LU1237527673 Lyxor FTSE Emerging Lyxor FTSE Emerging 09/02/2018 Minimum Variance Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - C-USD UCITS ETF - Acc LU1390062831 Lyxor US$ 10Y Lyxor US$ 10Y 09/02/2018 Inflation Inflation Expectations UCITS Expectations UCITS ETF - C-USD ETF - Acc LU1646362167 LYXOR FTSE USA Lyxor FTSE USA 09/02/2018 MINIMUM VARIANCE Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - C-USD UCITS ETF - Acc LU1407888053 Lyxor iBoxx $ Lyxor iBoxx $ 09/02/2018 Treasuries 7-10Y Treasuries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - (DR) UCITS ETF - D-USD Dist LU1233598447 Lyxor Fed Funds US Lyxor Fed Funds US 09/02/2018 Dollar Cash UCITS Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - C-USD ETF - Acc LU1407892592 Lyxor FTSE Lyxor FTSE Actuaries 09/02/2018 Actuaries UK Gilts UK Gilts (DR) UCITS (DR) UCITS ETF - ETF - Dist D-GBP LU1407887162 Lyxor iBoxx $ Lyxor iBoxx $ 09/02/2018 Treasuries 1-3Y Treasuries 1-3Y (DR) (DR) UCITS ETF - UCITS ETF - Dist D-USD LU1407888996 Lyxor iBoxx $ Lyxor iBoxx $ 09/02/2018 Treasuries 5-7Y Treasuries 5-7Y (DR) (DR) UCITS ETF - UCITS ETF - Dist D-USD LU1407889887 Lyxor iBoxx $ Lyxor iBoxx $ 09/02/2018 Treasuries 3-5Y Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) (DR) UCITS ETF - UCITS ETF - Dist D-USD LU1435770406 Lyxor Commodities Lyxor Commodities 09/02/2018 Thomson Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodi Reuters/CoreCommodit ty CRB y CRB EX-Agriculture EX-Agriculture TR TR UCITS ETF - Acc UCITS ETF - C-USD LU1650490474 Lyxor EuroMTS Lyxor EuroMTS 09/02/2018 All-Maturity All-Maturity Investment Grade Investment Grade (DR) UCITS ETF (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc C-EUR LU1220245556 Lyxor MSCI Pacific Lyxor MSCI Pacific 09/02/2018 Ex Japan UCITS ETF Ex Japan UCITS ETF - - D-USD Dist LU1040688639 Lyxor SG Global Lyxor SG Global 09/02/2018 Quality Income NTR Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged C-GBP Hedged to GBP - Acc LU1650492504 LYXOR FTSE 100 Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS 09/02/2018 UCITS ETF - Monthly ETF - Monthly Hedged Hedged C-USD to USD - Acc LU1452600601 Lyxor US TIPS (DR) Lyxor US TIPS (DR) 09/02/2018 UCITS ETF - Monthly UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged D-GBP Hedged to GBP - Dist LU1646359452 Lyxor JPX-Nikkei Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 09/02/2018 400 (DR) UCITS ETF (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc - C-EUR LU1563454310 Lyxor Green Bond Lyxor Green Bond 09/02/2018 (DR) UCITS ETF - (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc C-EUR LU1650492173 LYXOR FTSE 100 Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS 09/02/2018 UCITS ETF - C-GBP ETF - Acc LU1452600270 Lyxor US TIPS (DR) Lyxor US TIPS (DR) 09/02/2018 UCITS ETF - D-USD UCITS ETF - Dist LU1135865084 Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS 09/02/2018 ETF - C-EUR ETF - Acc LU0252633754 Lyxor DAX (DR) Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS 09/02/2018 UCITS ETF ETF - Acc The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will change share class names on 09 February 2018. ISIN: LU1407893301, LU1407893301, LU1407891602, LU1549300439, LU1237527160, LU0855692520, LU1646359882, LU1646359619, LU1439943090, LU1650491282, LU1390062245, LU0959210278, LU1389266302, LU1237527673, LU1390062831, LU1646362167, LU1407888053, LU1233598447, LU1407892592, LU1407887162, LU1407888996, LU1407889887, , LU1435770406, LU1650490474, LU1220245556, LU1040688639, LU1650492504, LU1452600601, LU1646359452, LU1563454310, LU1650492173, LU1452600270, LU1135865084, LU0252633754, Category Code: CAN TIDM: GILI OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5113 End of Announcement EQS News Service 645525 15-Jan-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2018 12:48 ET (17:48 GMT)