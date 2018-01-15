AQMS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Aqua Metals, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 13, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Aqua Metals, Inc. ("Aqua Metals") (NASDAQ: AQMS) securities between May 19, 2016 and November 9, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/aqua-metals-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company was touting the business value of the Interstate Battery Partnership and the JCI Partnership; (b) the Company was aware of and ignoring material unresolved deficiencies in the AquaRefine technology and process preventing large scale development; (c) the Company was experiencing numerous execution and operational issues preventing scaling and production ramp up at its facility; and (d) the Company was unable to produce and generate revenue from its core business, therefore remaining unprofitable.

If you suffered a loss in Aqua Metals, you have until February 13, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/aqua-metals-inc?wire=1.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong