The global automotive variable intake air control (AVIAC) valve market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global automotive variable intake air control valve market for 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two segments based on vehicle, including commercial vehicle and passenger car.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global automotive variable intake air control valve market into the following regions:

APAC

EMEA

Americas

APAC: largest automotive variable intake air control valve market

APAC held the highest share of around 48% in the global AVIAC valve market in 2016. The high contribution from this region can be attributed to the increasing demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles from China, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea, and India. The constricted growth of electric vehicle (EVs) due to the high vehicle prices and limited operational distances of EVs within APAC will help in increasing the demand for internal combustion engine vehicles using AVIAC valves.

"The adoption of stringent emission regulations by the governing bodies of countries within APAC is anticipated to drive the production of AVIAC valves during the forecast period. Besides, manufacturing hubs in China and India play a major role in providing the best offshore locations with sufficient logistics and port facilities for supporting the manufacture of automotive components. This has allowed vehicle manufacturers and valvetrainmanufacturersto price their vehicles and components competently to attract buyers from APAC," says Keerthi Balu, a lead automotive components research expert from Technavio.

Automotive variable intake air control valve market in EMEA

The growth of AVIAC valve market in EMEA basically depends on the sale of automobiles in countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy. European regions are usually known to have strict regulations regarding emissions for internal combustion vehicles. Stricter emission laws are driving vehicle manufacturers to equip vehicles with downsized inline-four and inline-six engines. These are expected to further reduce the requirement for additional AVIAC valves within the internal combustion engines market during the forecast period.

"Vehicle manufacturers are increasingly developing EV models to compete with internal combustion engine vehicles. The European countries have better infrastructure such as an increased number of charging stations and dedicated lane and parking slots for supporting the use of EV. The European countries are also supporting the use of bicycles and other modes of non-conventional and non-polluting transport for reducing their dependence on vehicles operating on internal combustion," says Keerthi

Automotive variable intake air control valve market in the Americas

The Americas has been a major automotive market since the beginning of the automotive industry. The US is the dominant automotive market in the Americas, contributing to approximately 30% of the total automotive sales in 2016 from the Americas. High-performance pickups and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) are highly preferred vehicle types in the Americas. Low fuel prices and easy availability of credit have allowed people to purchase high-performance vehicles without being concerned about their fuel efficiency.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) has framed various regulations for preserving a standard limit of fuel efficiency with passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The automotive market in the US favors high-powered vehicles. This has caused the US EPA and the US Department of Transport (US DOT) to standardize fuel efficiency standards to limit the consumption of petroleum by the automotive industry.

The top vendors in the global automotive variable intake air control valve market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Bosch

Delphi

Nidec Corporation

VOSS Automotive

