According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global fire-resistant fabrics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Fire-resistant Fabrics Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecast for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global fire-resistant fabrics market into the following type of segments based on end-user. They are:

Industrial protective and mining clothing

Transport

Defense and firefighting services

Others

The top three end-user segments are discussed below:

Global fire-resistant fabrics market by industrial protective and mining clothing

The global fire-resistant fabrics market by industrial protective and mining clothing is expected to grow at a faster pace in comparison to the other end-user segments due to the increasing demand from various sectors such as oil and gas, construction and manufacturing, mining, and chemicals. The industrial protective and mining clothing market is the most profitable market segment of the global fire-resistant fabrics market. An inert and stable barrier between the fire and the skin is created by the industrial protective and mining clothing. This provides effective protection to the wearer against extreme temperatures or direct contact with flames.

According to Ajay Adikhari, a lead analyst at Technavio for textile, fiber, and composites research, "Workers in industries such as oil and gas and chemicals across the world are exposed to fire and electrical hazards at their workplaces. Some of the hazards that workers are exposed to include chemical hazards from liquids, hazards from thermal nuclear radiation, and gases or dust. Industrial protective and mining clothing helps in protecting workers from these hazards."

Global fire-resistant fabrics market by transport

The global fire-resistant fabrics market in the transport segment will experience high growth during the forecast period because of the increasing use of high-performance fire-resistant fabrics in various end-use industries such as railways, aircraft, automotive, and marine. Fire-resistant fabrics are used in professional racing cars, passenger cars, and light trucks. They also help to improve the durability, safety, and performance in a wide range of automotive components such as heat shields and other under-the-bonnet applications.

"Fire-resistant fabrics are used in high-temperature hoses such as those feeding hot air to inlet manifolds and turbocharger hoses. They are ideal for high-temperature automotive applications that include heat shields and other applications. Fire-resistant fabrics also help radiator hoses from bursting, engine bays from overheating, and windscreen wipers from failing during extreme weather conditions," says Ajay.

Global fire-resistant fabrics market by defense and firefighting services

The global fire-resistant fabrics market for the defense and firefighting services segment will witness moderate growth during the forecast period due to the increasing use of these fabrics by firefighters and defense personnel at work. Clothing made from fire-resistant fabrics provides protection against fire, chemical agents, biological hazards, radioactive substances, and extreme temperatures. The fire-resistant garments made for defense personnel and firefighters do not melt or shrink, thus protecting the wearer from the external conditions.

Furthermore, these garments slow down heat transfer rate from the garment to the wearer, thereby providing time to take necessary safety measures during combustion. These garments prevent diffusion of solvents, oils, water, and other molten metals.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

DuPont

Huntsman International

Milliken Company

Solvay

Teijin Aramid

