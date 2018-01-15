Tunable Filter Market Forecast to 2023: Market is Estimated to Grow from USD 122.0 Million in 2017 to USD 203.1 Million By 2023, at a CAGR of 8.86% Between 2017 And 2023.

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Tunable Filter Market by Type (Liquid Crystal, Acousto-Optic, Linear-Variable), System Type (Software-Defined Radios, Handheld Radios, Radar Systems, Spectrometers, Communication Systems), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The tunable filter market is estimated to grow from USD 122.0 Million in 2017 to USD 203.1 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.86% between 2017 and 2023.



Factors such as the adoption of acousto-optic tunable filters (AOTFs) for various medical and commercial applications and implementation of liquid crystal tunable filters for highly demanding machine vision applications are driving the growth of the tunable filter market.

The tunable filter market has been segmented on the basis of types into liquid crystal tunable filters (LCTFs), acousto-optic tunable filters (AOTFs), linear-variable tunable filters (LVTFs), and other tunable filters, which include thin-film, bulk Sagnac, Mach-Zehnder, Michelson type interferometers, Fabry-Perot interferometers, angle-tuned thin-film filters, and notch filters. Liquid crystal tunable filters held the largest share of the tunable filter market in 2016, and this trend is expected to continue in the next few years. LCFTs are having a wide array of applications across different systems, which, in turn, is increasing the growth of the liquid crystal tunable filter market. Also, these filters provide better imaging of specular objects; therefore, LCFTs are being highly adopted to be used in the machine vision systems.

In 2016, the military application accounted for the largest share of the tunable filter market. Tunable filters are provided for all key military communications and surveillance platforms that are used throughout the world. Tunable filters have been used for performing high-quality communications based on requirements during harsh environmental conditions and critical places. These factors have contributed to the increased adoption of tunable filters for military applications.

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2017-2023. The rapid adoption of wireless communication technologies by emerging countries such as China and India are driving the growth of the tunable filter market in APAC.

Santec (Japan) is one of the leading manufacturers of tunable lasers, optical instruments, OCT products, and fiber-optic components. The company offers a variety of tunable filters including optical bandpass filters, thin-film filters, and liquid crystal filters. The company serves its customers in more than 30 countries; these include most of the world's major telecommunications companies, telecommunication system manufacturers, and medical equipment companies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Patent Analysis of Tunable Filters



7 Tunable Filter Market, By Type



8 Tunable Filter Market, By System Type



9 Tunable Filter Market, By Application



10 Tunable Filter Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



Aa Opto Electronic

Agiltron, Inc.

Api Technologies Corp.

Brimrose Corporation of America

Coleman Microwave

Delta Optical Thin Film A/S

Dicon Fiberoptics

Dover Corporation

Exfo

Gooch & Housego

Ii-Vi Incorporated

Kent Optronics

Micron Optics

Netcom, Inc.

Photon Etc.

Precisive, Llc

Santec Corporation

Semrock

Smiths Interconnect

Thorlabs

