The latest market research report by Technavio on the global mobile analytics marketpredicts a CAGR of above 20% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global mobile analytics market by platform (iOS, android, and windows), by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global mobile analytics market, according to Technavio media and entertainment researchers:

Growing adoption of data analytics: a major market driver

In 2016, the iOS segment dominated the market by occupying almost 63% share

The Americas dominated the global mobile analytics market with 54% share in 2016

Adobe Systems, Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, and Microsoft are the leading players in the market

To maximize their profits, increase revenue, and reduce costs, organizations use data analytics. It helps in eliminating the major work involved in understanding customers and data tracking processes. Data analytics also helps in attracting new customers and analyze the historical data patterns to provide insights into retaining the existing customers.

Data analytics helps in understanding the consumer and providing them with customized services. Through data and customer analytics, insights can be gained about buying patterns of new customers. These insights can be used to strategize and plan ways and means to boost sales and revenue.

Americas: largest mobile analytics market

The growth of the global mobile analytics market in the Americas can be attributed to the growing number of advertising campaigns, especially the mobile marketing and mobile search marketing in the region. North America is the major influencer in the region, where digital penetration is the highest at 89% in 2016. Due to the presence of a sophisticated audience, it provides vendors with a high amount of data.

According to Ujjwal P Doshi, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on media and entertainment services, "The growth rate of the mobile analytics market in the Americas is expected to experience a decline because the region adopted the technology in the initial stage, it would move toward saturation during the forecast period. However, in South America, the growing popularity of the digital medium and the growing population of social media users is expected to support its revenue inflow during the forecast period."

Competitive vendor landscape

Due to the presence of many large and small vendors the global mobile analytics market is highly competitive. During the forecast period, the competition will become intense among vendors as they will compete to deliver a competitive advantage in the market. Vendors in the market are competing based on pricing, user-friendly interface, value-added benefits, and service portfolio. During the forecast period, Technavio expects this competition to intensify further with an increase in product extensions.

