NOVA Chemicals Corporation: Chris Bezaire to Retire as NOVA Chemicals Senior Vice President, Polyethylene Business and John Thayer Named as Successor

Calgary, Alberta (January 15, 2018) - NOVA Chemicals Corporation (NOVA Chemicals) today announced that Chris Bezaire, senior vice president, Polyethylene business will retire effective April 1, 2018. John Thayer, currently vice president polyethylene marketing, will assume the role of senior vice president, Polyethylene business.

Bezaire joined DuPont Canada's Polyethylene business in 1988 as a process engineer before coming to NOVA Chemicals in 1994. There he progressed through a variety of roles in operations, sales, marketing, investor relations, and corporate strategy, including expatriate assignments in Europe and Asia. In addition, he has held executive positions including vice president of investor relations; vice president, finance and controller; vice president, Advanced SCLAIRTECH business; and vice president, corporate planning. Bezaire was appointed to the NOVA Chemicals Management Board in 2011.

"I've been extremely fortunate with NOVA Chemicals to have enjoyed many different roles with great people in different functions and locations." said Bezaire. "I look forward to the next phase of my life, knowing that at NOVA Chemicals we've built a solid foundation for significant growth ahead."

"I would like to personally thank Chris for his contributions over the years and wish him well in retirement. He has been a steady hand in helping to guide the organization throughout a period of significant transformation. His vision and leadership has allowed us to have a clear focus and commitment to our customers - furthering our mission to develop great plastic products that make everyday life healthier, easier and safer," said Todd Karran, chief executive officer, NOVA Chemicals. "Furthermore, I'm excited to welcome John Thayer to the NOVA Chemicals Management Board. John brings with him a strong background in developing people, leading organizations through change and creating an exceptional customer experience. His experience and insight will be a tremendous asset as we continue to progress our growth journey."

Thayer started his career with NOVA Chemicals' Expandable Styrenics business in 1997 after working at Weyerhaeuser Company. During his time with the Expandable Styrenics business, Thayer held various leadership roles, including human resources leader, site leader and global business director before serving as general manager of the business. In 2015, Thayer transitioned to the polyethylene business, overseeing the business services function, where he was responsible for optimizing the polyethylene sales planning, contract management, pricing, customer service, analytics, and sales execution efforts. Currently he is vice president polyethylene marketing and has responsibility for driving the execution of NOVA Chemicals' market leadership strategy, which helps to meet the current and future needs of the company's customers and brand owners.

"It's a privilege to take on this leadership role and continue the great work Chris and the team started," said Thayer. "I'm excited to work more closely with our customers and help shape a world where products vital to our health and happiness are even better tomorrow than they are today."

