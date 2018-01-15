

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - Drug chain giant CVS Pharmacy seeks to control the use of digital editing of photos used for beauty products ads.



The company announced that by the end of 2020 the transparency for beauty imagery that has been materially altered will be required.



The company also announced that it will introduce the 'CVS Beauty Mark,' a watermark that will be used to highlight imagery that has not been materially altered.



CVS defines materially altered as changing or enhancing a person's shape, size, proportion, skin or eye color, wrinkles or any other individual characteristics.



CVS said it will work with key brand partners and industry experts to develop specific guidelines in an effort to ensure consistency and transparency.



'As a woman, mother and president of a retail business whose customers predominantly are women, I realize we have a responsibility to think about the messages we send to the customers we reach each day,' said Helena Foulkes, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health.



'The connection between the propagation of unrealistic body images and negative health effects, especially in girls and young women, has been established. As a purpose-led company, we strive to do our best to assure all of the messages we are sending to our customers reflect our purpose of helping people on their path to better health.'



CVS Pharmacy is one of the leading retail pharmacy in the US with over 9,700 locations.



