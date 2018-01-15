VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - January 15, 2018) - Imagin Medical (CSE: IME) (CSE: IME.CN) (CNSX: IME) (OTC PINK: IMEXF) (FRANKFURT: DPD2) (STUT: DPD2) (the "Company") announced today that it hired John Vacha as the Company's new CFO.

Mr. Vacha is a licensed CPA in Massachusetts, holds a MBA and a MS in Accounting from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, and has 20 years' experience in the healthcare industry. Most recently, John served as President, CEO and Board Member of Intact Medical Corporation for 7 years before it was acquired by Medtronic in 2017. Previously, he served as Vice President, CFO and Treasurer of the company. John also served as Senior Consultant at Deloitte & Touche, LLP, where his clients included closely held high-tech manufacturing start-up companies, as well as large retail and manufacturing corporations. Mr. Vacha also serves as a member of the Board of Directors at the South Boston Health Center and holds two patents in electrosurgical instrumentation.

This addition supports one of the Company's goals to establish a U.S. based medical device company in the Boston area. New England is considered one of the medical technology hubs in the U.S. and offers relevant services to a medical technology company like Imagin Medical.

Jorge Avelino, Imagin's founding CFO, will continue to maintain the Company's Vancouver office and relationships as he transitions into his retirement plans. He will oversee Imagin's interactions with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and regulatory authorities, as well as continue to manage corporate matters with the Company's bank, legal counsel, auditors.

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is developing imaging solutions for the early detection of cancer through the use of endoscopes. The Company believes it will radically improve the way physicians detect cancer. Imagin's initial target market is bladder cancer, a major cancer worldwide, the sixth most prevalent in the U.S., and the most costly cancer to treat due to a greater than 50% recurrence rate. Developed at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, this advanced, ultrasensitive imaging technology is based upon improved optical designs and advanced light sensors. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Specifically, there is no assurance the Company's imaging system will work in the manner expected, except as required under applicable securities legislation; the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

