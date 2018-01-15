

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Apple's CarPlay platform has finally arrived in a Toyota car, according to AppleInsider.



Toyota launched its 2019 Avalon at the 2018 North American International Auto Show, which includes CarPlay, the Apple infotainment system that enables a car radio or head unit to be a display and also act as a controller for an iPhone.



Toyota will reportedly also install CarPlay in other in other 2019 model year vehicles including its luxury Lexus brand.



Earlier, Toyota has avoided installing either CarPlay or Android Auto in its cars.



On the 2019 Avalon, users will be able to interact with CarPlay through the 9-inch capacitive touchscreen.



Meanwhile, Toyota has not added Android Auto on its new Avalon.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX