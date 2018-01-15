

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Honda Accord has won the Car of the Year award on Monday at the Detroit Auto Show.



Honda Accord beat the Toyota Camry and the Kia Stinger to take the most coveted award in the auto industry.



This is the third year in a row that Honda has won one of these awards. The Honda Civic won Car of the Year in 2016, and the Honda Ridgeline pickup won Truck of the Year last year.



Honda Accord 2018 model year is powered by a choice of two different four-cylinder turbocharged engines.



The Volvo XC60 won Utility of the Year, and the Lincoln Navigator won the Truck of the Year.



