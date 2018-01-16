Capstone Mining to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, January 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone") (TSX: CS) today announced that management will attend the following investor conferences:

TD Securities Mining Conference in Toronto, Ontario . Jim Slattery , Senior Vice President and CFO will be speaking on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. PT ( 11:30 a.m. ET ).

. , Senior Vice President and CFO will be speaking on at ( ). CIBC 21stAnnual Whistler Institutional Investor Conference in Whistler, British Columbia . Darren Pylot , President and CEO will be participating in a base metals panel on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. PT ( 12:00 p.m. ET ).

The TD presentation and CIBC audiocast will be available at:http://capstonemining.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

AboutCapstone Mining Corp.

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our three producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, US, the Cozamin polymetallic mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico and the Minto copper mine in Yukon, Canada. In addition, Capstone has the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile, in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, as well as exploration properties in Chile. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available athttp://www.capstonemining.com.

