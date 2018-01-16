Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2018) - Nebu Resources Inc. (TSXV: NBU) ("Nebu" or the "Company") announces the resignation effective immediately of director Mr. Bruce Durham, who is resigning to focus his efforts on other existing projects where he is actively involved in operations. No replacement director has been selected at this juncture.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Durham for his service to the Company and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

The Company continues to work with Linceo Media Group Inc. to complete the conditions precedent and requisite filings in connection with its previously announced business combination which it is attempting to complete as soon as possible but in any event is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018 (the "Transaction").

Nebu's common shares are currently halted and Nebu anticipates they will remain halted until the documentation required by the Exchange for the proposed Transaction can be provided to the Exchange.

