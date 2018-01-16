

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on month in December, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.



That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent following the upwardly revised 0.5 percent gain in November (originally 0.4 percent).



On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped 3.1 percent - also missing expectations for 3.2 percent following the upwardly revised 3.6 percent spike in the previous month (originally 3.5 percent).



Export prices were up 0.2 percent on month, the bank said, while import prices jumped 1.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX