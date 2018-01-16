Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2018) - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (FSE: G5M) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its private placement for $1.0 million announced on December 18, 2017 and increased to $1.8 million as announced on January 5, 2018 has been oversubscribed. As a result, the Company has received conditional TSX Venture Exchange approval for a private placement of a total of 36,418,000 units, which is now expected to close on January 18, 2018. The terms of the private placement remain otherwise unchanged."

