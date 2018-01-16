

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Monday finally ended the 11-day winning streak in which it had soared almost 150 points or 4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,410-point plateau, and it's in line for further damage on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat with a touch of weakness, with profit taking likely and crude oil little changed. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were off on holiday - and the Asian markets also figure to tick lower.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Monday in spite of solid support from the financial shares and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index shed 18.45 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 3,410.49 after trading between 3,402.31 and 3,442.50. The Shenzhen Composite Index plummeted 35.16 points or 1.8 percent to end at 1,913.77.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China soared 2.88 percent, while Bank of China spiked 2.20 percent, Agricultural Bank of China surged 2.74 percent, Bank of Communications jumped 1.73 percent, China Life advanced 3.46 percent, Ping An Insurance skyrocketed 4.35 percent, PetroChina added 0.69 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 1.96 percent.



While Wall Street was shuttered, the European markets were stuck in a sideways trend on Monday and ended slightly in the red. Shares of exporters remained under pressure as the Euro continues to strengthen against the dollar.



The Euro advanced to over a three-year high against the dollar as speculation has intensified that the European Central Bank is preparing to unwind its massive stimulus sooner than anticipated.



Hopes for a shift in the ECB stance heightened after the release of the minutes from its most recent meeting last week showed that it may revisit its communication stance in early 2018.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.34 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.13 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.12 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.10 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX