

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Tuesday and the yen eased slightly against the U.S. dollar in the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street, which was closed overnight for a public holiday.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 88.65 points or 0.37 percent to 23,803.53, off a high of 23,813.98 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher. Sony is adding 0.4 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is rising 0.3 percent and Canon is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Panasonic is declining 0.6 percent. SoftBank Group's shares are rising almost 1 percent.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are edging up less than 0.1 percent each. Among automakers, Honda is down 0.1 percent and Toyota is adding 0.5 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining 0.6 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by 0.5 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Shiseido Co. is rising almost 3 percent, while Nichirei Corp. and Subaru Corp. are advancing more than 2 percent each. On the flip side, IHI Corp. is losing almost 4 percent, JFE Holdings is lower by more than 3 percent and Kobe Steel is down almost 3 percent.



On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on month in December. That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent following the upwardly revised 0.5 percent gain in November.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Tuesday.



U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.



The major European markets closed lower on Monday. The DAX of Germany dropped 0.34 percent, the CAC 40 of France fell 0.13 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.12 percent.



