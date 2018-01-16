

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Chinese internet users have found in recent days that they have much easier access to Google Maps, to which access had been tightly limited for the past eight years, The Nikkei Asian Review reported.



And while Google flagship search function is still inaccessible in the country, the renewed availability of its map service could signal a thawing of relations between the tech behemoth and the Chinese government.



Until recently, internet users in China could not Google Maps through their mobile phones. But in recent days, users have found that when they attempt to access Google Maps on their phones, they are redirected to an affiliate of app Alibaba Group Holding, AutoNavi, which offers a Chinese map application.



While the two apps differ in their design, some users report that they appear to be drawing on similar data. This suggests that Google has partnered with AutoNavi to obtain map data for its return to China, Nikkei said.



Google reportedly said that it has 'not released anything new' in China, and has no plans to make an announcement. It added that Google Maps does has no official presence on Android or iOS app stores in the country.



