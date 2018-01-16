Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, Jan 16, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Vietnam under which they plan to explore how best to promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country.Mitsubishi Motors will work with Vietnam Industry Agency (VIA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) to conduct a joint study of efficient EV usage and the public policy programs and incentives that could support the accelerated adoption of sustainable automotive technology.An Outlander PHEV, a Mitsubishi Motors' market-leading plug-in hybrid EV, and one unit of quick battery charger have been delivered to VIA - MOIT as part of the agreement. The announcement took place during a ceremony at the MOIT headquarters in Hanoi today, attended by the MOIT Minister, VIA General Director and the government officials.Commenting on the MOU, Mr. Tran Tuan Anh, the Minister of Industry and Trade:"We are delighted to conclude the MOU with Mitsubishi Motors as our important partner. This joint study is very important milestone to promote the transition of a low carbon ecnomy."Kozo Shiraji, Mitsubishi Motors' executive vice president, said:"We are very pleased to be able to work with the Vietnamese government to embrace cleaner automotive fuels. We look forward to sharing Mitsubishi Motors' pioneering expertise in electric vehicles and exploring how government policy can support the adoption of this transformative technology."This important initiative demonstrates Mitsubishi Motors' strong commitment to accelerating the adoption of sustainable automotive technologies across rapidly developing markets such asVietnam. We hope to make a great contribution towards the environmental conservation of Vietnam."Vietnam is seeking ways to reduce CO2 emissions and to produce cleaner air and greener cities. Mitsubishi Motors is considering another joint EV study in other cities in Vietnam as a test bed for environmentally conscious policies. Since Mitsubishi Motors first entered Vietnam in 1994, the company has been committed to the development of the domestic auto market, and this Memorandum of Understanding represents the latest important milestone.Mitsubishi Motors, a global leader in plug-in hybrid EVs, continues to work to expand the use of EVs across the ASEAN region and support its transition to a low carbon economy.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is the sixth largest automaker in Japan and the sixteenth largest in the world. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. From October 2016, Mitsubishi is one-third owned by Nissan, and a part of the Renault - Nissan - Mitsubishi Alliance. For more information, please visit www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.