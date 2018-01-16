Sungrow Launches 3.125MW 1500Vdc Turnkey Station at WFES 2018

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, launched the SG3125HV, the company's latest 3.125MW 1500Vdc turnkey station, along with its string inverter series, at the World Future Energy Summit, the most visited event for renewable energy in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from January 15-18.

The SG3125HV containerized solution integrates PV inverter power conversion together with block monitoring, an auxiliary power supply, and Night Static Var Generator (SVG) functionality in a standard 10-foot container, meaning significant savings in initial investment and future operating costs. Thanks to the 3-level topology and smart cooling design, it reaches a peak efficiency of 99% and can work without derating at 50"ƒ; in the MENA region, having sustained power yield for PV plants in the scorching heat is essential for good project economics. Developed for large-scale utility plants, the product also features a high DC/AC ratio of 1.5 and flexible 6.25MW or 12.5MW block design.

Also on show are the SG125HV, the world's most powerful 1500Vdc string inverter rated at 125kW, and SG36KTL-M, a first choice string inverter for rooftop projects.

"Known for its rich solar resources, the Middle East and North Africa area has seen growing demands for solar power in recent years. We are delighted to develop products that are in accordance with this trend, and also, we are determined to set up a complete and localized sales and service network to better benefit our customers," said Professor Renxian Cao, President of Sungrow.

