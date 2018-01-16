Ho Chi Minh City, Jan 16, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank) and JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCBI) , the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd. (JCB) signed a cooperation contract to license the issuance of JCB Cards and acquisition of JCB merchants in Vietnam. The ceremony was attended by representative leaders of JCBI and representative leaders of Nam A Bank.According to the contract, Nam A Bank becomes an official licensee of JCB and has the right to issue all types of cards, including: Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Prepaid Cards. At the same time, the cardholders will be eligible for promotional offers, incentives from JCB, and many other benefits from Nam A Bank.During the deployment, Nam A Bank and JCB jointly developed and perfected credit card products, diversified product portfolio and financial services, and created more tools to access, maintain and develop Nam A Bank's customers in order to consolidate market share for both Nam A Bank and JCB. This cooperation brings added value to Nam A Bank's customers in addition to current banking products as well as convenient global payment facilities.About Nam A BankNam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank) was officially established on 21 October, 1992 as one of the first commercial joint stock banks established after the restructure regulation in Vietnam when the economy was reformed. After 25 years of operation, Nam A Bank's facilities and technology have been growing faster. Compared to the beginning with only three branches and nearly 50 employees with charter capital of USD 200,000, now Nam A Bank has expanded its network to 69 transaction points across the country, and the charter capital increased more than 600 times and the number of employees increased 30 times. The sales points of Nam A Bank cover major economic centers such as Ho Chi Minh City, Ha Noi, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Binh Duong, Can Tho, Long An, Vung Tau, Dong Nai, and Daklak. The current goal of Nam A Bank is to become one of Vietnam's most modern banks with stable, safe and effective development and become one of the leading commercial banks in Vietnam. Currently, Nam A Bank possesses the financial capacity, advanced technology and flexible services which can satisfy the demands of customers from various sectors, including individuals, corporations and investors. The bank has standardized its branch model and been creating professional and friendly standards for its customer service to realize its mission "Best in appearance - best in performance". For these activities, Nam A Bank has received many awards, domestic prizes and many international honors, such as "Asean well-known brand". With a recent burst of growth, the bank has been able to build momentum and lay the foundation to rise to new heights.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactNam A BankCustomer Service CenterTel: 19006679Email: dichvukhachhang@namabank.com.vnJCBKumiko KidaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBNam A BankCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.