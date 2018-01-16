

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity index increased for the second straight month in November, and at a faster-than-expected rate, data published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Tuesday.



The tertiary activity index climbed 1.1 percent month-over-month in November, following a 0.2 percent rise in October. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent gain for the month.



Among the individual components of the survey, activity was up for wholesale trade, living and amusement-related services, medical, health care and welfare, information and communications, transport and postal activities, retail trade, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, finance and insurance, goods rental and leasing.



At the same time, activity was down for business-related services and real estate.



On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index rose at a faster pace of 1.7 percent in November, after a 0.9 percent increase in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX