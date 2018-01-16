Honda Insight Prototype



Detroit, Michigan, Jan 16, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - The all-new Honda Insight Prototype will make its world debut on Jan. 15 at the North American International Auto Show, giving consumers a first glimpse of the latest model in Honda's growing lineup of electrified vehicles. Launching nationwide later this year, and positioned as a premium compact above Civic in the Honda passenger car lineup, Insight elevates itself above other compact hybrid models with its sleek sedan design, roomy five-passenger cabin, and refined driving performance, along with high fuel efficiency."The new 2019 Honda Insight signals we are entering a new era of electrification with a new generation of Honda products that offer customers the benefits of advanced powertrain technology without the traditional trade-offs in design, premium features or packaging," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales and general manager of the Honda Division, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "The Honda Insight is anticipated to receive fuel economy ratings competitive with the best hybrids in the segment, with styling that will have universal appeal inside and out and best-in-class passenger volume."The Insight Prototype boasts a sleek design with a low and wide stance, highlighted by Honda's signature "flying wing" grille and bold fascia, low-profile LED headlights and taillights married to sharp and dynamic character lines and a sweeping, long coupe-like roofline.With its long wheelbase platform, the 2019 Honda Insight will offer class-leading passenger space and a host of premium features including available perforated leather seating, an 8-inch Display Audio capacitive touchscreen and a 7-inch digital LCD driver's meter. More intuitive, smartphone-like features and functionality including customizable app tiles and home-screen shortcuts, along with available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and Wi-Fi-enabled over-the-air system updates, further enhance Insight over its compact hybrid competitors.The Insight will deliver class-leading power while still receiving an anticipated EPA fuel economy combined rating in excess of 50 mpg, competitive with other compact hybrid offerings. Powering the model will be a version of the third generation of Honda's two-motor hybrid system, featuring a highly efficient 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle engine, a powerful electric propulsion motor and lithium-ion battery pack. In most conditions, Insight operates on electric power only, drawing energy from the engine (operating as a generator) or battery pack. The hybrid batteries located under the rear seats provides for a full-size trunk with the flexibility of available 60/40 split and folding rear seats.The 2019 Honda Insight will include Honda LaneWatch on EX and above and Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment, including Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Departure Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow and new Traffic Sign Recognition.The Insight will be manufactured at Honda's Greensburg, Indiana plant, alongside Civic and CR-V using domestic and globally sourced parts. Arriving later in 2018 as the fifth electrified vehicle launched by Honda over the past year, Insight will join the Clarity series (Clarity Fuel Cell, Clarity Electric and Clarity Plug-in Hybrid) and the all-new 2018 Accord Hybrid, arriving at dealerships nationwide early this year.At the 2017 North American International Auto Show, Honda announced its Honda Electrification Initiative and the intention to make two-thirds of its global vehicle sales to be electrified vehicles by 2030, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and fuel cell vehicles.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HondaInsightPrototype.jpgHonda Insight PrototypeAbout InsightIntroduced in 1999, the original Honda Insight was America's first hybrid vehicle, receiving a 70-mpg EPA fuel economy rating, utilizing a lightweight aerodynamic all-aluminum body and Honda's Integrated Motor Assist (IMA) hybrid powertrain. The second-generation Insight debuted in 2009 as the most affordable hybrid on the market, offering more mainstream utility with its five-door, five-passenger hatchback design and a more advanced IMA hybrid system.The all-new 2019 Insight takes an entirely new approach, utilizing the third-generation of Honda's two-motor "strong" hybrid technology and offering the styling, packaging, premium features and performance desired by mainstream car buyers.About HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. 