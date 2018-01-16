sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,121 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2JST8 ISIN: CA37958L1076 Ticker-Symbol: BWSP 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,108
1,137
09:11
1,12
1,134
09:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP1,1210,00 %
MILLENNIAL ESPORTS CORP0,53+0,95 %