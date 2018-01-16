U.S. leader in data recovery expands service to London

DriveSavers, the worldwide leader in data recovery, eDiscovery and digital forensic solutions, today announced it has opened a new drop-off location in the heart of London.

There is a growing demand for data recovery solutions of solid state drives (SSD), smartphones, camera cards and other flash memory devices in the UK. As the leader in the data recovery industry, DriveSavers has established relationships with flash memory device manufacturers, such as Fuji, Kingston, Kodak, Lexar, Olympus, Panasonic, Samsung, SanDisk, Sony, Toshiba and others. This gives the company a unique advantage in developing proprietary tools and techniques to perform data recovery on all types of flash devices.

"While there are other data recovery companies throughout Europe, DriveSavers offers higher success rates on flash memory," said DriveSavers President, Scott Moyer. "DriveSavers is far ahead with our years of experience, investment in equipment, proprietary software, local resources and close partnerships with manufacturers. Our new London location provides more convenience for customers in the area at no extra charge."

DriveSavers has 20 drop-off locations in North America with one based in Toronto, Canada. The new London location is at: 45 Moorfields, London EC2Y 9AE.

Click here to learn more about DriveSavers data recovery and the new drop-off location in London, England. Call 020 3608 2140 to get started.

About DriveSavers

With over 30 years of award-winning success, DriveSavers is the worldwide leader in data recovery, providing the fastest and most reliable data recovery, eDiscovery and digital forensic services in the industry. All of the company's services are certified secure and meet security protocols for financial, legal, corporate and healthcare industries.

DriveSavers retrieves critical files from all types of data storage media, including SSDs, HDDs, smartphones, camera cards, RAIDs and NAS devices. The company handles all data loss situations, including mechanical, physical, water and fire damage, data corruption, file deletions and more.

All leading manufacturers authorize DriveSavers to open sealed drive mechanisms without voiding the original warranty, including Intel, Toshiba, OCZ, OWC, SanDisk, Apple, Western Digital, Patriot, Plextor, LiteOn, Dell, Sony, Buffalo, Drobo, Overland, Promise, QNAP, ATTO, ioSafe, NetApp, Thecus, HGST, ADATA, Kingston and more.

Customers include Google, Lucasfilm, NASA, Harvard University, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the U.S. Army.

