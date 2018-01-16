The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 16.01.2018

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 16.01.2018



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA FREB XFRA DE000A2DANS3 FRESENIUS SE+CO.KGAA NEUE EQ00 EQU EUR Y

CA SMRN XFRA FR0013284304 AMUNDI ETF IST. EUR.M.-F. EQ00 EQU EUR Y

CA LMNN XFRA US1206131047 BUNKER HILL MNG NEW EQ00 EQU EUR N