Guinness Best of AIM - Guinness Launches New Service for Investors Looking for Business Relief With the Potential for Growth

Guinness Asset Management are delighted to announce the launch of the Guinness Best of AIM Service. The Best of AIM Service is designed for UK investors who wish to benefit from Business Relief from Inheritance Tax by investing in a portfolio of AIM-quoted companies with the potential for capital growth.

The Best of AIM Service applies a rigorous portfolio selection approach adapted from the Guinness range of award-winning institutional global funds.The Fund Management team carry out quantitative screening to identify companies which have demonstrated a sustainable competitive advantage by reporting persistently high cash-flow returns on capital.

Out of more than 900 companies quoted on AIM, only around 60 companies currently pass the screens and are assessed as qualifying for Business Relief. The fund management team then conduct in-depth research to create a high-conviction portfolio of 20 shares, from a range of sectors, which can be acquired at a reasonable valuation. The service targets low portfolio turnover and charges are competitive.

Lead Fund Manager Andrew Martin Smith explained:

"Guinness Best of AIM is not the first service offering an AIM portfolio, but we feel that we can distinguish ourselves by bringing a rigorous and disciplined approach to stock selection, similar to that applied in our global funds. We believe that our investment focus - of only considering companies with a consistent record of high cash-flow returns on capital - will produce a portfolio with above-average resilience in the case of an economic downturn."

The experienced fund management team is building an impressive track record of investing in AIM companies in a series of AIM EIS portfolios. Best of AIM will see the team extend their reach for investors looking to invest in mature cash-generative companies through an AIM portfolio.

Business Relief (formerly Business Property Relief) is a long-standing feature of UK Inheritance Tax (IHT) under which shareholdings in unlisted companies can qualify for 100% relief from IHT if held for at least two years. Shares quoted on AIM, the junior market of the London Stock Exchange, qualify as unlisted for this purpose.

About Guinness Best of AIM Service

Minimum subscription : £40,000

Target portfolio size: 20 stocks

Regulatory s tructure: MiFID Discretionary Managed Service

Advised Investor charges: Initial 1%; Annual Management Charge 1.25% (+ VAT)

Direct Investor charges: Initial 4%; Annual Management Charge 1.25% (+ VAT)

About the Manager

Guinness Asset Management is a boutique Asset Manager based in London.It has AUM exceeding £1.1billion, of which around £120m is invested in its EIS and estate planning strategies.

Founded in 2003, Guinness is independent and is wholly owned by its employees.

Guinness Asset Management Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Key risks

An investor's capital is at risk and the investor may not get back the full amount invested. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns.

Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances. Business Relief is not guaranteed. It depends on portfolio companies maintaining their qualifying status and is subject to change in tax rules and their interpretation.

Investments in companies quoted on AIM may carry greater risk, and the shares may be more volatile, than fully-listed companies.

