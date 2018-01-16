

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz, a Novartis (NVS) division, announced the US FDA has accepted its Biologics License Application, submitted under the 351 (k) pathway, for proposed biosimilar adalimumab to the reference medicine, Humira. Adalimumab is indicated for the treatment of a number of inflammatory diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.



The company said the comprehensive data package submitted to the FDA, which comprises analytical, preclinical and clinical data, is expected to demonstrate that Sandoz proposed biosimilar adalimumab matches the reference biologic in terms of safety, efficacy and quality. Clinical studies submitted to the FDA include a pharmacokinetic study in healthy volunteers and a Phase III confirmatory safety and efficacy study in patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque-type psoriasis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX