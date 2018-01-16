

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced results from the head-to-head CLARITY study demonstrating the superiority of Cosentyx or secukinumab compared to Stelara or ustekinumab in delivering clear and almost clear skin in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis at 12 weeks. The study results show 66.5% and 72.3% of patients treated with Cosentyx (p < 0.0001) achieved both co-primary endpoints PASI 90 and IGA mod 2011 0/1, respectively, compared to 47.9% and 55.4% patients, respectively, treated with Stelara (p <0.0001).



At Week 12, patients receiving Cosentyx had significantly greater PASI 100 responses (key secondary objective) compared to those taking Stelara (38.1% vs. 20.1%, respectively; p < 0.0001). The study findings, which support previously presented data from the CLEAR study demonstrating the superiority of Cosentyx to Stelara in achieving sustained skin clearance (PASI 90 response rates) at 52 weeks, were presented as an abstract today at the Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference in Hawaii.



Cosentyx is the first and only fully human interleukin-17A (IL-17A) inhibitor that showed sustained skin clearance rates at 5 years in patients from a psoriasis Phase III study.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX